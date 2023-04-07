C/River North Senatorial poll has changed dynamism of election, says group

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

A Socio-Political group under the aegis of Northern Cross River Progressives Forum, says that the Feb. 25 National Assembly elections in Cross River North has changed the dynamics of elections in the state.

The group noted that the election, which produced Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe as the victor, would remain a reference point for every election to be conducted in Cross River.

The group stated this in a statement by the Chairman, Ogar Odey, and secretary, Peter Agaba, and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Friday.

The group said it arrived at this position after an emergency meeting convened to review the outcome of the last general elections in the state.

The socio-political group described the NASS election in the Cross River North as free, fair and most credible in the history of elections in the senatorial district.

The group admonished the Gov Ben Ayade who lost out in the poll, to accept defeat and move on.

The group noted that the people were determined in their choice of Senator, even admist tension before and during

the election.

It pointed out that the overwhelming support enjoyed by the current Senator representing the district was evident before, during and after the poll.

“Our people were resolute, even in the face of thuggery, intimidation, destruction of property, and bluntly rejected huge amounts voted for vote-buying during the National Assembly polls.

“The people decided to vote massively for Senator Jarigbe across party lines, given his visible projects across our 54 political wards.

“Their position is that Ayade, as a Governor for about eight years, could not achieve half of what Jarigbe did in about one and half years as a Senator.

They advised Ayade against the intention to contest the outcome of the election at the tribunal, adding that such efforts would not yield anything as the people simply made their choice of leadership.

They also appealed to Ayade to desist from stoking the flame of violence and disunity amongst people of the senatorial district through politics.

Agom-Jarigbe of the PDP polled 76,145 votes to defeat Ayade of the APC who scored 56,595 in the election.(NAN)