C’ River: LP moves to resolve internal disputes, sets-up reconciliation, disciplinary committee 

By Christian Njoku

The Cross River Chapter of the Labour Party (LP), has constituted a reconciliation and disciplinary committee to resolve the internal disputes within its ranks in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement, signed by Mr Ogar Osim, Chairman of LP in the state, on Wednesday in Calabar.

It would be recalled that prior to the March 18 governorship election in Cross River, some dissatisfied party faithfuls had endorsed Sen. Sandy Onor, Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

This was despite the fact that the party had its governorship candidate in the person of Mr Ogar Osim who doubles as the party chairman in the state.

Osim said the idea of constituting the committee is in line with the directive of Mr Julius Abure, National Chairman of the Party, that all issues affecting the party in Cross River should be resolved peacefully.

“It has become exigent to constitute a reconciliation and disciplinary committee to mediate and reconcile all parties concerned.

“The mandate of this committee is with immediate effect as the need to restore peace and unity in our party cannot further be delayed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13-member committee has Mr Alvin Ochang as its chairman and also has the representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). (NAN)