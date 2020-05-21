C’ River lifts suspension on public religious worship

Share the news













Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has lifted the suspension on public religious worship in the state.The order lifting the suspension in the state, which would take effect from Sunday May 24, was contained in a statement signed by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor.Ayade said conscious of the spiritual economy and in response to appeals by religious leaders in the state, lifting the suspension on public worship became necessary.

“The order suspending public worship in the state, is hereby lifted with effect from Sunday May 24, 2020.“Consequently, starting from Sunday, May 24, 2020, church services are permitted but should be limited to the sitting capacity of the church, same applies to mosques.“Use of face masks is compulsory for all worshipers, churches and mosques should provide buckets for hand washing, or sanitisers.

“Churches and mosques are hereby advised to strictly adhere to the instructions as the enforcement team will still go around to check compliance,” he said.Gov. Ayade thanked Christians of various denominations, and the entire Muslim community for their support and cooperation during the period of suspension of public worship in the state in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.He added that the understanding and cooperation of religious leaders contributed immensely in keeping the state COVID-19 free thus far. (NAN)

