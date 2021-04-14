The Cross River Local Government Chairmen Forum of the PDP on Wednesday urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to urgently organise the state congress for new executives.

Mr Emmanuel Basset, Forum Chairman, and Chairman, Akpabio Local Government Area, stated this while speaking with newsmen after their meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in Abuja.

Bassey said that members of the forum were at the PDP national secretariat to discuss with Secondus, who was represented by the Deputy National Secretary, Emmanuel Agbo, on issues concerning the party’s affairs in Cross River.

“You must have known that the state congress has not been held, and we did ask that it should be done urgently.

“He has assured us that our request will be considered urgently,” he said.

Bassey said that the forum also called for sanctions against erring members of the party in the state.

“You know that any organisation that is without rules may not succeed. we have noticed as local government chairmen that there are some of our members that have erred.

“We are asking that disciplinary measures be taken against them so as to put the party in a proper shape,” he said.

Asked if the forum members were in Abuja to press home the demands of the State Governor, Ben Ayade, who threatened to leave the PDP if his demands were not met, Bassey advised the party to give Ayade the due respect.

“Ayade is the party leader in Cross River, he is the one that leads, just like every other governor in PDP controlled states.

“So, his due respect should be given to him. Whatever equation he must have taken, I think to a great extent, it is for the goodness and betterment of the party.

“We are not asking or wanting him to leave the party. We have been one family, we will continue to be a family and a larger one for that matter,” he said.

Also asked if they would leave PDP if the governor decided to defect to another party, Bassey said that the chairmen were the pillars of the party in the state, “and these pillars were erected by Ayade.

“You know what that means, we are in absolute support of the leadership of Ayade because of the very good things that he has been doing and will continue to do,” he said. (NAN)

