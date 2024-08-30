C’ River initiates oil-palm revolution in partnership with FAO, Solidaridad

By Christian Njoku

The Cross River Government, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Solidaridad, has initiated an ambitious Oil Palm Revolution.

The project starts with the training of enumerators tasked with the profiling of oil- palm farmers across the state.

The training, which was unveiled by Mr Johnson Ebokpo, Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, on Friday in Calabar, aligns with Gov. Bassey Otu’s strategic plan to enhance oil palm production with emphasis on sustainability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has procured 3.5 million improved sprouted nuts from the Nigeria Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) for distribution to farmers.

Ebokpo emphasised the importance of accurate profiling by the enumerators to ensure fair and effective distribution of the seedlings to both existing and aspiring oil palm farmers.

“I urge you to carry out thorough profiling of the oil palm farmers in each community to guarantee that the seedlings reach the right beneficiaries,’’ he said.

He outlined the criteria for seedling distribution, which include land ownership for planting, residency in one of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and inclusion in the supplementary farmer profiling exercise scheduled from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, facilitated by FAO and Solidaridad.

Ebokpo also expressed gratitude to the governor for his visionary leadership, noting that his initiatives were setting a new trajectory for development in Cross River.

Mr Cletus Ogbidi, the State Project Coordinator for FAO’s Global Environment Facility (GEF 7), said that the profiling exercise was a key component of the governor’s broader agricultural development agenda.

He emphasised that successful implementation of the project would significantly advance the state’s agricultural sector.

Miss Ogochulwu Akunna, the Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Officer for Solidaridad, echoed the sentiments.

Akunna added that the exercise would also facilitate the creation of a comprehensive database of oil palm farmers across the 18 local government areas.

This database will be instrumental in informing farmers about the state government’s ongoing interventions in the agricultural sector.

Some enumerators expressed their appreciation for the initiative, noting that it comes at a crucial time when many are struggling with unemployment and food insecurity.

They also acknowledged the challenges faced by oil palm farmers, particularly in terms of planting, processing and the high cost of machinery.

“This oil palm revolution represents a significant step forward for Cross River promising to enhance both the livelihoods of farmers and the overall agricultural landscape of the region,” the enumerator said. (NAN)