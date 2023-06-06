C/River Gov. appoints FCT NUJ chairman as Chief Press Secretary

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, has been named the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement was made in a press release by Dr. Innocent Eteng, Permanent Secretary, General Administration, office of the Secretary to the State Government.

In the press statement, which was made available to newsmen in Calabar on Monday, the Governor also named Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh as the Secretary to the State Government.

The release which said the appointments take immediate effect, further named Mr Emmanuel Ironbar as the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Similarly, the governor also announced the setting up of a 21-member special task force on anti-deforestation with Mr Charles Ikpeme and Pius Abang as Chairman and Secretary respectively. (NAN)