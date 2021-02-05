C’ River environmental protection agency seeks collaboration with NSCDC

Director General of CREPA, Mr Erasmus Ekpang who led his staff on a visit to the NSCDC Commandant, Mr Majekodunmi Abidemi on Friday in Calabar, said the agency needed the support of the NSCDC.
Ekpang told the commamdant that the agency which was newly created was saddled with the responsibility of protecting the environment and promoting its cleanliness in Calabar and the state in general.
“We have come to seek your collaboration and support because we want the NSCDC to protect us when we go about enforcing the stipulated guidelines.
“Calabar is known for its green and clean nature. This agency has been set up to protect and enhance the greenery of the state,” he said.
Responding, Abidemi promised the director general and his team of the corps’ total support and cooperation in the discharge of their duties in the state.
“I want to assure you that anytime you need my men I will not hesitate to send them. I will build on the relationship already existing before I came.
“We have the duty and responsibility to work together. If all of us work in a singular direction, definitely we will grow.
“The subject of environment is primary to the survival of human beings and if we fail to understand that fact, we will definitely be playing with the future because the environment is key to our health,” he said.
The NSCDC commandant noted that it was the responsibility of government to create a conducive atmosphere for people to live in and for businesses to thrive.
“Security of the environment is a collective responsibility. Some people are very difficult in obeying simple environmental guidelines, hence enforcement must come to play to ensure compliance,” he added. (NAN)
