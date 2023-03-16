C/River Deputy Speaker drums support for APC governorship candidate

By George Odok

The All Progressive Congress (APC), in Cross River, has called on residents to vote for Sen. Bassey Otu, governorship candidate of the party, come March 18.

Mr Joseph Bassey, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, made the call in Calabar on Thursday, while addressing crowd of supporters.

Bassey, who is now the House of Representatives member-elect for Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency, said that the party’s governorship candidate was the best among those contesting for the number one seat in the state.

He urged the electorate in the state to carry out a critical assessment on all the governorship candidates in the state before voting.

According to him, the track record of the APC candidate stands him out from others, “as he performed well while he was in the House of Representatives and the Senate”

He said that a run through the manifesto of the APC candidate had raised the hope that he would create wealth, improve on education and health, promote agriculture and attract direct foreign investments to the state.

He also said that the state was practicing the traditional system of zoning the office of the governor among the three senatorial districts in the state.

“In line with our traditional system of zoning, 2023 is the turn of the South and we are not going back on that.

“The zoning system has kept the state politically peaceful; we must do our best by coming out en mass to vote for our candidate.

“I want to charge you all to get your Permanent Voters Card ready; we must vote for Otu and other APC State House of Assembly candidates across the state,” he said.

He, however, advised the people to shun all forms of election violence and ballot snatching on March 18, adding that they should cast their votes peacefully and make sure the votes count. (NAN)