C/River community blames unending communal clashes on government’s inaction

By Christian Njoku

Leaders of Onyadama community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River on Thursday blamed government’s inability to enforce court judgments for unending communal crisis in the area..

They were reacting to the lingering boundary dispute between Onyadama and Nko community in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state.

Leaders of Nko community had earlier debunked allegations by Onyadama that Nko was the aggressor and that its people killed six Nigerian soldiers sent to restore peace and order.

At the height of the last inter-communal upheaval, Cross River government declared that it might take over the swathe of land in conflict between the communities if they failed to come to peace.

Addressing a news conference in Calabar, one of Onyadama community leaders, Mr Festus Ntor, said the plan by the state government was unsettling.

He said the plan to take over the disputed land might be setting a dangerous precedent and encouraging lawlessness after a court had declared in favour of a party.

He said the age-long crisis had its roots in disputed land between the two communities on the Calabar-Ikom Highway.

Ntor alleged that Nko people had been grabbing part of the land beyond the established boundary since the 1940s.

He added that the matter went to court and on Dec. 17, 1947, a judgment was given that clearly delineated the boundaries between both communities.

He said the delineation showed the boundary between both communities to be the Utara Stream as seen in Survey Plan 6/6/43 which was tendered and received as exhibit in court.

Ntor said also that the people of Nko were not satisfied with the judgment at the lower court in Enugu and filed an appeal at the West African Court of Appeal.

The appeal, Number WACA 2800, in Suit Number E/9/1940 and E/10/1940, was dismissed and a cost awarded against the Nko people on April 7, 1949, he said.

Ntor charged that it was the failure by successive governments to enforce the judgment that emboldened Nko people to go against the courts.

He recalled that in 2009, former Gov. Liyel Imoke set up a judicial commission of enquiry to resolve the crisis, but its recommendations never saw the light of day.

“Government should release and implement the recommendations of the 2009 judicial commission of inquiry.

“The way forward is for all parties to accept the outcome of the judgments of court no matter how painful; respect the boundary delineation and live in peace with one another,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Nsa Gill, Chairman of the Cross River Council of the NUJ, appealed to the leaders to continuously toe the path of dialogue.

He advised that they should verify social media posts about the conflict before taking action. (NAN)

