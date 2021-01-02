C/River Commissioner bags international agricultural award 

The African Agricultural Organisation (AAO) has conferred the most “outstanding commissioner promoting agriculture in Nigeria” award on Dr Inyang Asibong, the Cross River Commissioner for International Development Cooperation. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that AAO is the largest network of agricultural professionals, researchers and agropreneurs across Africa.

The Sole Administration of the Organisation in Nigeria, Mr Gabriel Ebaji, said on Saturday in Calabar, that the organisation honoured distinguished African leaders. Ebaji said that the leaders honoured were those who made intentional, positive and astute contributions in the global drive to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. He emphasised that the Nigerian team nominated Asibong as the most outstanding commissioner for her role in promoting the advancement of agriculture in Nigeria.

“Five other state commissioners in Nigeria made the top five nominations list in this category but Dr Asibong came top,” he said. He extolled the commissioner’s tenacity and allegiance in enticing federal and international donors into the state. He, therefore, lauded her outstanding role in setting up an agricultural hub across Nigeria in synergy with the Food and Agricultural Organisation.

Responding, Asibong thanked the team for finding her worthy to confined on her the prestigious award. She maintained that the state government would consolidate its partnership with the Organisation so as to achieve its core values and mandate across Nigeria.(NAN)