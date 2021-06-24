C/River Assembly partners with Police on security

The Cross River House of Assembly has sought the partnership of the Police Command to enhance the security of lives and property in the state.The Speaker, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, who led principal officers of the House on a courtesy visit to the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, on Thursday in Calabar, said that security needed the collective efforts of all stakeholders.The Speaker, who commended the efforts of the Commissioner in promoting peace and unity across the state, described him as an “action man”.

According to him, the state has continued to enjoy relative peace through the efforts of the Commissioner in responding swiftly to cases of emergency.“You are the kind of Commissioner that we need now. Cross River is known for peace and we believe you are taking us back to where we were.“We represent the people, and some of us come from areas that are very volatile and tough; let us work together and have that synergy to maintain peace in our communities.“

A synergy between the lawmakers and the police is needed to flush out criminals from the state,” he said.Responding, CP Akande said that the legislature was a dependable ally in the fight against crime.He explained that he had held several meetings with other relevant stakeholders, including the executive, judiciary and traditional rulers.According to him, the visit by the lawmakers is timely to join forces and collaborate on combating crime in the state.

He assured that the police command’s determination to change the narrative of crime and criminal activities in the state, adding that real policing was at the divisional level.“Our main aim is to empower our divisions, so that if there is a problem, we can react adequately especially at the community level,” he said.The Speaker led the Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Bassey, Leader of the House, Mr Peter Odey, Chairman House Committee on Service and Security, Mr Elvert Ayambem and Clerk of the House, Mr Bassey Ekpenyong, to the visit. (NAN)

