C/River APC elects new executive 

October 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Mr Alphonsus Eba has emerged as new Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eba was elected through consensus voice votes by party stakeholders on Saturday in Calabar.

NAN also reports that seven-man committee including its Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar and Secretary, Mr Emilia Okonji, were in attendance to observe conduct of congress.

Eba commended Gov. Ben Ayade and APC stakeholders for confidence reposed in him.

He promised not to betray the trust and called for members support to the party retain in the come 2023.

Eba thanked the delegates and the party for the opportunity given to him to serve as the Chairman.

Also speaking, the newly elected Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, applauded the governor and stakeholders in the for uniting the party.

Ekpang assured the stakeholders that APC would win the 2023 polls in the state.

The APC chieftains that witnessed the delegate include the Minister of for Power, Mr Jeddy Agba, former Senate Leader, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani-Uguru and Sen. John Owan-Enoh.

Others are member representing Abi/Yakurr Constituency, Rep. Alex Egbona, member representing Obubra/Etung Constituency, Rep. Mike Etaba and Speaker of the of Assembly, Eteng Jones Williams, among others. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,