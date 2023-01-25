C/River 2023: We have a choice between development, failed promises – PDP chieftain

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, Mr Arthur Archibong, said that the people had a choice to elect a governor that would develop the state or continue with failed promises of the past eight years.

Archibong stated this while addressing newsmen in Akpabuyo, near Calabar on Wednesday.

He said that the PDP candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor, would change the narrative of the past eight years and enthrone good governance that the state was known for between 1999 and 2015.

The PDP chieftain noted that the campaign tour of the local government areas across the state was an attestation that the people yearned for a change.

“My experience on the campaign tour is very emotional; it is emotional because of the problems we have had in the last eight years; the wheel has turned again and we are in that moment to choose a new leadership.

“Sometimes you will never understand the wheel will turn so fast, moving from Obanliku to this place, you will see the type of anticipation that have shown to change leadership.

“The people have hope, knowing that it is now up to them to choose a new leadership,” he stated.

On the clamour for Back-To-South campaign in the state, Achibing said it was mere propaganda by “political jobbers”.

According to him, “People are more interested in the development of the state.

“Cross River people are interested in turning things around. It is no longer about back to south anymore, it’s now about growth and development.

“I know that the PDP candidate has the capacity and will lead us out of where we are. He is a man of character and intergrity.

“I am certain Sandy has beautiful intentions for Cross River State, and I am sure that he will deliver without any doubt in my mind.

“This is beyond sentiment, it is beyond ethnicity or tribe, it’s about competence and capacity.” (NAN)