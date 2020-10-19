Bye elections:Lalong lauds support for female candidate

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has lauded the support being given to the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Prof. Nora Daduut for the bye-elections of Plateau South Senatorial District.

Lalong acknowledged the support during a fundraising dinner, organised by the campaign council of the candidate, on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election is scheduled to hold on Oct. 31st.

He said that the support from the party members and well-wishers was an indication of the confidence they have on her capacity to represent the people well.

“Women are always coming with blessings.

“With your aspiration, the party chairman told me that we have a very big delegation of people who have moved from their party to ours.