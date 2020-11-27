Bye-elections: Sanwo-Olu woos Lagos East electorate for APC

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday implored residents of Lagos East Senatorial District to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Dec. 5 bye-elections.

Sanwo-Olu solicited for votes during the inauguration of the 28-room Senator Bayo Osinowo Administrative Block at Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Secretariat, Alapere, Lagos.

He urged the electorate to come out en masse to vote for Mr Tokunbo Abiru for Lagos East Senatorial District and Mr Obafemi Saheed for Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly.

The two seats became vacant following the deaths of Sen. Bayo Osinowo and Hon. Tunde Buraimoh, earlier this year.

Sanwo-Olu implored residents of the area to work toward APC’s victory in the bye-elections.

“I want you to go out next Saturday, Dec. 5 and vote enmasse for our candidates, Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed. Our party must have large number of votes from Kosofe Local Government.

“The APC candidates are people who can be trusted. So, we must all support Abiru to win the senatorial election and Saheed for the Lagos House of Assembly. We must all work hard to ensure that they win,” he said.

In his address, Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mr Dele Oshinowo, said that APC had presented the best candidates among the best for the Dec. 5 bye-elections.

“My people of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, please don’t be deceived or cajoled by the retrogressive, you are free to undertake a background check on the candidates put forward by our party.

“The facts are in the public domain, and from all appraisals on their personalities. It is obvious that the APC has presented the best candidates among the best.

“For our administration to succeed and continue flourishing with landmark achievements such as today’s commissioning, my resolute people of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, I will implore you to come out enmasse and vote for our party’s candidates,” Oshinowo said.

He said that this would enable his administration to integrate with the candidates’ plans, both at the federal and state legislatures.

According to him, at the long run, citizens of the LCDA will enjoy more dividends of democracy through robust partnership. (NAN)