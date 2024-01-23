Bye-elections: IPAC urges peaceful conduct

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged voters and political actors to play by the rules for successful and peaceful conduct of the Feb. 3 rerun and bye-elections in the country.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The IPAC National Chairman-elect, Mr Yusuf Dantalle gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

He spoke when he led the newly elected national executive of the council on a courtesy visit to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Dantalle, who said the visit was for the new IPAC leadership to introduce themselves to the INEC chairman, urged political parties and politicians to abide by Nigeria’s Constitution and IPAC Code of Conduct during the forthcoming bye-elections.

He also urged all stakeholders to put Nigeria first before personal interests, saying such would not only ensure peaceful election but also promote harmonious relationships within the country.

“Without peace you cannot do anything. We must conduct ourselves in the atmosphere of peace and unity for us to have a better election. It is an election. It is not war. It’s about all of us, “ Dantalle said.

He also urged voters in polling units where elections would take place to come out and cast their votes for their preferred candidates on the election day.

Dantalle said that IPAC would continue to sensitise Nigerians on the need for peaceful elections and need for people to come out to vote during elections.

Asked if the council had resolved its internal crisis, Dantalle said there was no challenge within the council but just a misinformation that would be resolved soon, internally.

“The most important thing is that IPAC is handling it internally. We don’t have problem. you can see the whole council members here intact. So there’s no problem in IPAC, “ he said. (NAN)

