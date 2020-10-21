Bye-elections: INEC meets RECs over current situation in Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will hold meeting with its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to evaluate the situation across states and constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled for Oct. 31.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said the meeting was in view of the current situation in the country.

According to him, INEC has scheduled the conduct of bye-elections in 15 constituencies in 11 states on Oct. 31.

“These consist of six Senatorial and nine State House of Assembly seats.