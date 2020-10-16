Bye-elections: INEC commences training of presiding officers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has commenced training of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) on polling and counting procedures in preparation for all the outstanding 12 bye-elections scheduled for Oct. 31. The training, according to the highlights released by the commission in Abuja on its social media platforms, commenced on Thursday in all the states where the bye-election would take place. It noted that the two days training is organised by the Electoral Institute; the training arm of INEC.

It noted that the objective of the training was make participants be able to organise and conduct training on polling and counting as well as to effectively perform the electoral functions of SPOs. It added that this was in line with the first Supplementary Guidelines and Regulations to Elections and the INEC Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of COVID -19 Pandemic. It said the Director-General of TEI, Dr Sa’ad Idris, at the commencement of the training in Bayelsa State, advised the participants to be non partisan in discharging their duties.

Idris, who was represented by TEI Head of Department, Training, Mr Agoha Ifeanyi,

advised the participants to be active and ask questions where necessary. He also advised them to adhere to the PTF/NCDC guidelines by ensuring social distancing in sitting arrangements, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer in classes. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Bayelsa State, Dr Cyril Omoregbe, urged the participants to be of good conduct when selected for the task ahead. The Training according to INEC will also highlight among others; the Voters Code of Conduct for Elections during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Revised Accreditation Process involves the use of the Smart Card Reader (SCRs) for accreditation of Voters and the use of Z-PAD in the Upload of Polling Unit Results (scanned form EC 8A) on Portal for Public View. The pending by-elections are Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; Bayelsa West Senatorial District; Nganzai and Bayo Constituencies in Borno State; Cross River North Senatorial District; Obudu Constituency in Cross River. Others are Imo North Senatorial District; Lagos East Senatorial District; Kosofe II Constituency in Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District; Bakura Constituency in Zamfara; and Ibaji Constituency in Kogi.(NAN)