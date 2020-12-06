Bye-Election results show ‘APC remains the chosen party’ – Presidency

Results coming from the states of the long list of bye-elections show definitely that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the chosen party of Nigerians, the presidency declared Sunday.

The declaration was contained in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who added, “We do not take this confidence of the people for granted and we will not fail them.”

Shehu said, “Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

“We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

The presidency hailed the efforts of Mai Mala Buni -led interim committe of the party and the APC governors.

Shehu said, “We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance.

“While congratulating the successful candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, is very pleased with the election outcomes and urges the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories,” the statement said.