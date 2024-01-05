Bye-election: Our candidate’s acceptability ‘ll give us edge in Surulere — Accord

The Accord Party in Lagos State has said that the acceptability of its candidate for Surulere I Federal Constituency bye-election, will give the party edge over other contestants.

The Lagos State Chairman of the party, Mr Dele Oladeji, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said the party had begun preparations for the election.

“We are prepared for the Surulere constituency I bye-election. We will be having our primary elections soon. Our aspirants are ready for the election and the contest.

“We are very positive of winning.

“The acceptability of our candidate will give us the edge in this election coupled with the not-too-good performance of the ruling party at the central.

“We are very optimistic of winning this election if the poll will be free, peaceful and credible,” the chairman said.

He said the party recognised the weight of the ruling APC, especially the influence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, in the constituency.

Oladeji said that Accord would swing a surprise as the party had begun mobilisation.

He, however, said that the chances of the party also depended on the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair election.

NAN recalls that INEC has fixed Feb. 3, 2024 for the conduct of re-run and bye-elections in nine states, including Surulere Federal Constituency I, House of Representatives.

The Surulere seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff. (NAN

By Adeyemi Adeleye

