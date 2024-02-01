Saturday, February 3, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBye-election: INEC distributes sensitive election materials to LGs in Yobe
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Bye-election: INEC distributes sensitive election materials to LGs in Yobe

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
167

 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political parties jointly inspected sensitive election materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Damaturu before their onward distribution to local government areas.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said that all stakeholders, especially political parties fielding candidates, were invited to inspect the materials for transparency.

Abdullahi explained that the five political parties that fielded candidates for the election were ADC, APC, APGA, NNPP, PDP.

The REC called on the electorate to come out and vote for candidates of their choice.

He also advised them to be orderly, abide by the rules and regulations, and avoid doing anything to disrupt the peace at the polling units or collation centers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Yobe East Senatorial seat became vacant due to the appointment of Senator Ibrahim Geidam as the Minister of Police Affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (NAN)

By Ahmed Abba

Previous article
LIRS Extends Deadline For Filing Of Annual Tax Returns To February 7
Next article
House Rent: Nasarawa residents seek government’s intervention, regulation
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.