Bye-election: INEC distributes sensitive election materials to LGs in Yobe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political parties jointly inspected sensitive election materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Damaturu before their onward distribution to local government areas.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said that all stakeholders, especially political parties fielding candidates, were invited to inspect the materials for transparency.

Abdullahi explained that the five political parties that fielded candidates for the election were ADC, APC, APGA, NNPP, PDP.

The REC called on the electorate to come out and vote for candidates of their choice.

He also advised them to be orderly, abide by the rules and regulations, and avoid doing anything to disrupt the peace at the polling units or collation centers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Yobe East Senatorial seat became vacant due to the appointment of Senator Ibrahim Geidam as the Minister of Police Affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (NAN)

By Ahmed Abba

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

