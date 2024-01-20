Saturday, January 20, 2024
Bye,  Bye, dirty Akure, By Rashidat Yusuf

Akure is the Ondo State  capital  in South West Nigeria.  It is  one of the first generation states in Nigeria.

Ondo  state is a land full of learned sons and daughters .Mere mention of Ondo state readily brings to mind  academics .

However what is now obvious on the federal road linking  Ondo state to the federal capital territory via Kogi state is nothing to write home about .

As you travel on the federal road fom Ipetu Modu  and you reach Akure ,you are confronted with   refuse left, right and centre .

As you get to the Federal University of Technology,FUT Akure  gate you begin to wonder how such a prestigious institution is left unkempt a grown up  grasses are  interwoven  with refuse at the entrance of the school  with dome flowers  looking unkempt .

And beside  the school gate  is  the FUTA bakery.

And  as  you proceed towards Owo  township refuse are littered on both sides of the federal road .

Also are pockets of scavengers doing brisk business.

To  them business is booming  just as  the environment is getting more and more polluted. .

This category of scavengers are the ones  the FCT Minister Nyeson Wike  drove  out of business  recently .

Their fellow business men are having it cool in Akure  the Ondo State Capital

Despite  having landmarks structures such as  NASFAT, a white garment Church , the proposed Permanent  site of the City University as well as the  Akure Airport ,none of these establishements care  about the filty corridor leading to their door steps .

As you  enter  Owo , another major town in Ondo ,the story of refuse  dump by the road side  continues.

Soon after the story changes  as you are greeted with women selling farm produce and then you heave a sigh  of  relief from refuse  and its attendant polluted environment

Ondo  State is known for farm produce such as plantain, plantain floor  cassava ,garri  and palm oil .

These food items come in high abundance all thanks to the fertile land of Ondo

As you move toward
Ikare you continue to get  good picture of a state endeavoured with farm produce s of various kind .

The purpose of this article is: Akure  where refuse happens to be the order of the day: as   the federal road  is laced with refuse .Let’s not forget too that the federal road itself needs rehabilitation now  as it’s already getting eroded by the sides .

I recall visiting  Akure twice  during Olusegun Mimiko’s tenure as governor , Akure Town was NOT this filthy then.

If what we  now see at the periphery of Akure town along the federal road is the same as the Akure  metropolis , then the new governor  has a lot to do to reposition the prestigious Akure town .

Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa,  we appeal that  your name resonate with the state .
“Ayè datiwà” is  a yoruba name which means “Life is ours now”.
It can also be translated to mean the popular “awa lokan”

Therefore we ask that His excellency ensures that Akure wears a new look.,

As for now,  I say  “Bye,  Bye, dirty Akure” as I proceed to Abuja.

Rashidat yusuf writes from Abuja .
rashidatyusuf12@gmail.com

