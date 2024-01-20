Bye,  Bye, dirty Akure, By Rashidat Yusuf

Akure is the Ondo State capital in South West Nigeria. It is one of the first generation states in Nigeria.

Ondo state is a land full of learned sons and daughters .Mere mention of Ondo state readily brings to mind academics .

However what is now obvious on the federal road linking Ondo state to the federal capital territory via Kogi state is nothing to write home about .

As you travel on the federal road fom Ipetu Modu and you reach Akure ,you are confronted with refuse left, right and centre .

As you get to the Federal University of Technology,FUT Akure gate you begin to wonder how such a prestigious institution is left unkempt a grown up grasses are interwoven with refuse at the entrance of the school with dome flowers looking unkempt .

And beside the school gate is the FUTA bakery.

And as you proceed towards Owo township refuse are littered on both sides of the federal road .

Also are pockets of scavengers doing brisk business.

To them business is booming just as the environment is getting more and more polluted. .

This category of scavengers are the ones the FCT Minister Nyeson Wike drove out of business recently .

Their fellow business men are having it cool in Akure the Ondo State Capital

Despite having landmarks structures such as NASFAT, a white garment Church , the proposed Permanent site of the City University as well as the Akure Airport ,none of these establishements care about the filty corridor leading to their door steps .

As you enter Owo , another major town in Ondo ,the story of refuse dump by the road side continues.

Soon after the story changes as you are greeted with women selling farm produce and then you heave a sigh of relief from refuse and its attendant polluted environment



Ondo State is known for farm produce such as plantain, plantain floor cassava ,garri and palm oil .

These food items come in high abundance all thanks to the fertile land of Ondo



As you move toward

Ikare you continue to get good picture of a state endeavoured with farm produce s of various kind .

The purpose of this article is: Akure where refuse happens to be the order of the day: as the federal road is laced with refuse .Let’s not forget too that the federal road itself needs rehabilitation now as it’s already getting eroded by the sides .

I recall visiting Akure twice during Olusegun Mimiko’s tenure as governor , Akure Town was NOT this filthy then.

If what we now see at the periphery of Akure town along the federal road is the same as the Akure metropolis , then the new governor has a lot to do to reposition the prestigious Akure town .

Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, we appeal that your name resonate with the state .

“Ayè datiwà” is a yoruba name which means “Life is ours now”.

It can also be translated to mean the popular “awa lokan”

Therefore we ask that His excellency ensures that Akure wears a new look.,

As for now, I say “Bye, Bye, dirty Akure” as I proceed to Abuja.

Rashidat yusuf writes from Abuja .

rashidatyusuf12@gmail.com

