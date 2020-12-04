By-Elections: INEC recruits 710 ad-hoc staff in Borno

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno has recruited 710 ad-hoc staff for the House of Assembly by-elections in Nganzai and Bayo constituencies of the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammed Magaji, stated this at a news conference in Maiduguri on Friday.

Magaji said that the commission had made adequate preparation for a hitch free election in the affected constituencies where the former members passed on.

“With regard to election officials, a total of 710 ad-hoc officials were recruited to participate in the various categories of election duty.