By-election: REC tasks Electoral Officers on neutrality, fairness, in discarge of duties 

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kebbi, Alhaji Abubakar Sarkin-Pawa, has enjoined Electoral Officers (EOs) for Saturday’s rerun and by-election to be neutral, fair, and just in the discharge of their duties.

Sarkin-Pawa gave the charge when addressing the EOs at the end of a training held at the state INEC headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that by-election will be conducted in Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski federal constituency on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The seat in the House of Representatives became vacant following the appointment of Dr Yusuf Tanko-Sununu as Minister of State, Education.

Also, rerun election will be conducted on the same date in 25 polling units of Arewa/Dandi federal constituency in compliance with court judgment

Sarkin-Pawa said: “I want to urge you to be neutral, just and fair while discharging your legitimate responsibilities as EOs.

“More so, as staff of INEC, you are supposed to be apolitical in the forthcoming by and rerun elections.”

The REC reminded the EOs that they were selected based on their past track records, especially their performance in the 2023 general elections, and urged them to sustain the confidence reposed in them.

NAN reports that the commission also distributed sensitive materials for the conduct of the by and rerun elections.

Speaking shortly after the distribution, the REC said: “We have just witnessed the distribution of sensitive materials for rerun election in Arewa and Dandi local government areas and by-election in Yauri, Shanga and Ngaski local government areas.

“We thank God Almighty that the exercise was done peacefully and successfully.

“I want to use this medium to thank all political parties who responded promptly for the exercise.”

Sarkin-Pawa also appreciated security agencies for giving the commission’s personnel cover to ensure the success of the exercise.

He also commended the media for playing an important role in dissemination of information towards the success of the election. (NAN)

By Muhammad Lawal

