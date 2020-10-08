By-Election: Police assures adequate security in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara has assured adequate security during the Bakura constituency by-election to hold on Oct. 31, 2020.

Mr Lawal Lawal, Deputy Police Commissioner in charge of operation, gave the assurance in Gusau on Thursday at a stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ahead of the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had fixed Oct. 31, 2020 for the conduct of the by-election following the death of Alhaji Tukur Jekada, lawmaker representing the constituency in the state Assembly.

Lawal said the police in collaboration with other security agencies in the state were prepared for the election.

“I am giving assurance to members of the public that security agencies have made serious arrangements to provide adequate security before, during and after the by-election.

“We have plan to provide at least 12 security personnel in each of the polling units to ensure effective protection of voters, INEC officials and other stakeholders”, he said.

“In case of any flash points, we are getting prepared, security agencies are working in synergy to ensure a peaceful election.

“We have recently called some politicians to order against hate speech; we are therefore calling on members of the public to stay away from any act of violence and any act of electoral malpractice”, he said.

In his remark, the State Deputy Governor, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau said that government would provide necessary logistics for security agencies to carry out their constitutional duties effectively during the election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Asmau Maikudi, said the meeting was part of arrangements to ensure successful conduct of the election.(NAN)