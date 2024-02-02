Friday, February 2, 2024
By-election : Police assure of adequate security measures in Kaduna

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Police Command in Kaduna State, said  adequate security measures have been put in place for Saturday’s re-run polls and by-election

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer,ASP Mansir Hassan, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The measures are to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming re-run elections on Saturday.

 “The  command has intensified security measures in designated Local Government Areas, which include:  Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kudan, Kaduna South, Kagarko, and Kauru .

“A complete restriction on movement will be enforced from midnight on 3rd February, 2024, to 05:00pm.”

He,  however, said that  essential personnel like INEC staff, election observers, medical personnel and accredited journalists  have been  exempted from the restriction.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Dabigi, has reaffirmed the command’s dedication to ensuring a successful polls.

He urged  the public, especially the political class and voters to cooperate with law enforcement agents for a peaceful electoral process.

Hassan cautioned against unauthorized presence at RAC centres, polling units and collation centres, emphasizing that individuals with intent to constitute nuisance would  face instant arrest and prosecution.

“For any incidents, the public is encouraged to report to the Police Emergency Numbers: 08075391105 and 07039675856, “Hassan said.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

Saraki calls for tight security in Kwara
NEC tasks stakeholders on peaceful Saturday's Chibok rerun election
