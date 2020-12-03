By-election: INEC says candidates’ withdrawal in Zamfara is rumour

Zamfara state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not received notice of withdrawal of any candidate from Bakura state constituency by-election.

The commission described the purpoted withdrawal of candidates of nine political parties from Saturday’s state House of Assembly by-election in Bakura local government area as “mere rumour”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nine candidates announced their withdrawal from the race at a news briefing in Gusau on Wednesday, calling on their supporters to vote for the PDP.

While responding to whether the affected candidates had informed the commission of their withdrawal, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Asmau Maikudi, said “we are hearing this for the first time and coming from the journalists.