By-election: INEC publishes credentials of candidates in 4 states

Apparently following Supreme Court’s sack of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, as a result of fake certificate on the part of the deputy, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has released the credentials, as claimed by candidates who are participating in by-elections in four states.

A statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, obtained by Newsdiaryonline on Saturday, urged individuals or groups to challenge the credibility of the documents claimed, if any.

These by-elections, which takes place on March 14, Okoye stated, will be conducted for Magama/Rijau (Niger) and Babura/Garki (Jigawa) federal constituencies, as well as Patigi (Kwara) and Kebbe (Sokoto) state constituencies.

INEC added that 10 political parties that will participate in the election include, Accord, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC), All People’s Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Action Congress (AAC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“The commission wishes to draw attention to the provision of Section 31(5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which entitles “any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given by a candidate in the affidavit or any document submitted by that candidate is false to file a suit at the Federal High Court, High Court of a state or FCT against such person seeking a declaration that the information contained I the affidavit is false,” said Okoye.

INEC’s statement: