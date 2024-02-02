Friday, February 2, 2024
Project

By-election: INEC officials take oath of neutrality in Adamawa

By Favour Lashem
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in Adamawa on Friday took oath of neutrality ahead of the Saturday Mayo-Belwa State Constituency by-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election will be conduct in seven units of State Constituency between Ibrahim Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Musa Mahmud of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN also reports that the officials are 28 polling officials, four coalition officers, 13 supervisors 13, and four Registration Area Technical support among others

Administering the oath, Murtala Ibrahim, the Commissioner for oath in the Federal High Court, Yola charged them to be faithful to the Federal Republic during the exercise.

He also advised them to discharge their duties to the best of their ability in accordance with the Constitution of Nigeria, the Electoral Act and the Guidelines issued by the People NEC.

Adamu Gujungu, the acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) also urged the official to do the job with sincerity.

“Whatever that you will do, do it between you and your God and not other person”, he advised. (NAN)

