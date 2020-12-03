By-Election: INEC conducts roadshow in Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is carrying out road shows within Isi-uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State for the Dec. 5 by-election to enhance voter turnout.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC is conducting a by-election in Isiuzo state constituency following the death of the member representing the area, Mr Chijioke Ugwueze early this year.

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, told NAN in Enugu on Thursday that the essence of the roadshow was to reawaken the residents’ consciousness on the need to turnout en masse to vote during the election.

According to him, INEC staff on mobile public address and with handbills are moving from neighbourhood-to-neighbourhood, markets, worship centres, community squares/halls to mobilse residents and give them clear reasons why they must vote.

“Our roadshow has been running for three days this week and the whole essence is to use it to mobilise and connect the people of Isi-Uzo to the forthcoming state constituency by-election in the council area on Saturday.

“As a commission, we want to break the age-long tradition of average or below average turnout in elections in the state and we want to use this by-election to change the narrative.

“We are targeting about 85 per cent of the voting population within the council area on Saturday.

“We can achieve it and break the circle of voters’ apathy; just as we did in Edo and Ondo States,’’ he said.

Ononamadu said that the commission was set for a free, fair and hitch-free by-election adding that it had deployed staff and materials for the election.

“We have earlier sent the non-sensitive materials to the racks.

“After receiving the sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria, today, we sent them to the Isi-Uzo council secretariat where adequate security arrangement had been made to secure them until the D-day,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Isi-Uzo council area has 11 political wards.

Nine political parties are vying in the Constituency Bye-Election and major parties included the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A total of 69,626 registered voters in Isi-Uzo council area that had collected their voters’ card are expected to vote on Saturday. (NAN)