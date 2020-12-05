By-election: INEC breaks odds, holds orderly election in Zamfara

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Zamfara State office conducted the Bakura by-election for the office of state assembly members in spite of tension in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election materials and personnel reached the polling units and voting points around 8:00am on Saturday.

NAN also observed that the electorate turned out en mass in most of the polling units including S/Kaya, Rufan Ajiya, Kwana Kalgo and Gamji.

The conduct of electorate was orderly and presence of security at the polling areas was adequate to prevent crises.

There were few skirmishes between supporters of some candidates in S/Kaya polling unit but the timely intervention of security led to the arrest of a major suspect.

NAN observed tthat there were some allegations of vote buying by some party faithful who accused others of using money to influence voting in some polling units. (NAN)