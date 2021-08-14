By-election: Farming activities take toll on voter turnout in Kaduna

Low turnout of voters characterise Saturday’s by-election in Lere Federal Constituency of , reports the News Agency of Nigeria ().

A of the Agency covering the election in Saminaka, headquarters of the constituency and it’s environs,reports that people went about their normal activities, just as most  had few voters.

Some of the voters interviewed attributed this development to farming activities, as people considered their farms as of topmost priority over the election of their representative.

Others told that a lot of the electorate had lost confidence in the process, and had felt their might not count if they exercised their franchise.

Mr Lazarus Ishaya, a politician, said people were engrossed in farming   and had little or no time for voting, especially considering the current economic situation in the country.

He said the turnout might improve later in the day when people might have returned from their farms.

However ,Khadijah Usman, another political told that loss of confidence in the electoral process was a major factor responsible for the apathy.

According to , a lot of voters are still skeptical about the relevance of their considering their experiences in the past.

Other respondents gave same reasons  as being responsible for the turnout of voters, but added that the situation might change.

NAN however reports that the election,which was generally peaceful across the area, started as scheduled, with accreditation and voting taking place simultaneously.

The Card Readers in all the visited were in perfect condition as at the time of filing this report.

The by-election into the Lere Federal Constituency is being conducted to fill the seat, sequel to the death of the member representing the constituency, Hon. Suleiman Lere, who passed away in April.

Political parties that fielded candidates are  People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (), Young Progressives Party (YPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP). (NAN)

