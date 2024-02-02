Friday, February 2, 2024
By-election: DSS cautions against divisive tendencies, fake narratives

By Favour Lashem
The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned stakeholders against divisive tendencies, and fake narratives that could undermine national order ahead of Saturday’s re-run and by- election in 26 states.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of DSS said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He called on the electorate and participating political parties in the elections, to be of good conduct during and after the exercise in the affected states.

Afunanya urged contending parties to shun all acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order

He said that politicians and their supporters must strive to adhere to the electoral act and procedure.

“Beyond the elections, the DSS enjoins citizens to be patriotic and loyal to the Nigerian nation.

“Similarly, the Media, Civil Society and Community Based Organisations are encouraged to shun divisive tendencies and fake narratives likely to undermine national order.

“Public commentators, social critics and key players in the public space should consider the peace of the country over and above their personal or group interests.

“It is unarguable that it is only if there is a livable country that individuals, groups or corporate bodies can pursue and realise their legitimate businesses and ambitions,” he said.

The DSS spokesman said the service would not hesitate to bring defaulters, no matter how highly placed, to face the full weight of the law.

He said the service would work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), other sister security and law enforcement agencies and all stakeholders to ensure hitch-free elections.

Afunanya said the  service would continue to implement proactive measures to achieve the desired stability in the country. (NAN)

