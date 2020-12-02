By-election: Dec. 5 offers Lagos East fresh hope – Abiru

All Progressives Congress candidate for Lagos East Senatorial district by-election, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, on Wednesday urged residents of the district to turn out en masse on the Dec. 5 election date and vote for him. Abiru, a former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, said in a statement that he would consider it the greatest honour of his life if elected to represent the Senatorial district. According to him, Dec. 5 presents a fresh hope for the people of Lagos East, after initial postponement of the election, to elect somebody who will offer quality representation at the Senate. Abiru said he had the capacity and pedigree to serve the people of the area, urging them to trust him with their mandate to offer quality representation at the Upper Chamber.

“I strongly believe December 5, 2020 presents a rare opportunity to elect a candidate that has the capacity and exposure to play the roles expected of a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “It also offers an opportunity to bring on somebody who can give good representation to the people of Lagos East. “Dec. 5, no doubt, presents a fresh hope to elect a Senator that is a homegrown individual, whom our youths can look up to, learn from, and believe, as to the possibilities this country offers to its young people. “This date offers us, without hesitation, the opportunity to elect somebody who will not disappoint you and indeed somebody who will live up to expectations and somebody with listening ears. “I will consider it the greatest honour of my life, if you, my people in Lagos East, find me worthy to represent to you in the Senate on the platform of APC. “I, therefore, urge you to turn out in large numbers on December 5 to elect me as the Senator for Lagos East,” he said. Abiru said he had, without any blemish, run a successful professional and public service career for 32 years and would never at this point mess it up. He said he would never be the kind of a representative that only comes to the people during elections . Rather, he said, he would be a true representative that would periodically go to constituents to give account “of what I have done ; listen to get feedback from you and see what I can do to further your cause”.

The former Polaris Bank boss said he was contesting as Senator to pursue development-oriented agenda for Lagos and East Senatorial District. He said he had campaigned vigorously from community to community and even house to house, to tell the people about his programmes. Abiru listed some of his plans as working with other elected lawmakers to champion special status for Lagos, being a former capital, and addressing development challenges in Lagos East.

He also promised to prioritise welfare of the youths, women and the aged, while saying he would support call for devolution of power at the Senate if elected. Abiru said people could trust him for his commitment, integrity and experience acquired as former CEO of Polaris Bank to make impact in Lagos East. He said he was optimistic of receiving the people’s manadate on Dec.5. “I look forward with commitment and optimism to receiving your mandate on December 5, 2020”, he said. (NAN)