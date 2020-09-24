By election: C’River north PDP youth forum sues for peace

Share the news













The Cross River Northern Youth Forum has called for peace in the caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) so that the party could field candidate in the forthcoming Cross North Senatorial disrict by election scheduled for Oct. 31.

In a communiqué released on Thursday after their meeting at the State Secretariat of the party in Calabar, the forum expressed concern at the current crises arising from the recent primary election held to produce the party’s candidate for the election.

The communiqué signed by Mr Jerry Odey, from Yala Local Government and Mr Tony Ugbe from Obudu among others, berated a member of the House of Representatives in the area, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe for going to Court after the primaries held on Sept. 5. According to the youth Jarigbe should withdraw all matters instituted by him, and any further push in whatever direction pertaining to the Sept. 5, Senatorial primary for the purpose of achieving peace for the north and victory fot the PDP family as he had nothing to lose.The forum, however, praised Jarigbe “for his doggedness in his quest to redefine representation and the body of politics in northern Cross River.”\

The forum appealed to him to respect the decision of the party to give the ticket to Dr Stephen Odey to complete the tenure of late Sen. Rose Oko. “The forum noted that the youth who are the indubitable fulcrum on which electoral victories are largely depended upon, hereby place a solemn request through this platform to him, to withdraw all matters instituted by him.”

It welcomed any further push in whatever direction pertaining to the Sept. 5, primary election for the purpose of achieving peace for the north.The youth appealed for support for the candidacy of Odey by all well meaning members of the party in the zone. It would be recalled that Dr Odey was declared winner of the primary by the PDP electoral Committee, while a minority members of the party declared Jarigbe as winner.

The NWC later submitted Odey as it’s candidate for the by Election but Jarigbe obtained a Court injection baring INEC from recognising any candidate until determination of the suit. Meanwhile, the Federal Hight Court Port Harcourt adjourned hearing on the case indefinitely. (NAN)

