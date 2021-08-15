By-election: APC clinches Lere Federal Constituency seat in Kaduna

The National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Alhaji Ahmed Mannir of the  All Progressives (APC) as the winner of  Saturday’s -election the Lere Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

Declaring the result in Saminaka,  the Returning , Prof. Adamu Wada  said Mannir scored 34,958 votes to defeat his closest contender, Mr Ibrahim of the Peoples Party (PDP), who scored 16, 271 votes.

He said Malam Salihi Abdulkarim of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Scored 295; Suleiman Lere of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 226 votes while the  All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which did not field any ,  garnered  125 votes.

NAN that the election,which was generally peaceful across the constituency.

The -election into the Lere Federal Constituency was conducted to fill the seat, sequel to the death of the member representing the constituency, Hon. Suleiman Lere, who passed away in April. (NAN)

