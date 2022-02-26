By-election: APC chieftain urges INEC to enhance voter education 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River, Mr Bassey Ndem, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance voter education, especially at the rural areas.

Ndem, a former Commissioner for Lands in Cross River, made the call shortly after casting his vote during the Akpabuyo State Constituency by-election on Saturday in Akpabuyo local government area of the state.

He said that the electorate ought to be enlightened and sensitised on modern technology and software been deployed by the commission for elections.

“In every new technology, there has to be a cutting in process; we have had few cases of voters cards that were not eligible and those who have lost their cards could not vote.

“Since they are in the villages, they found it difficult to go to the town and complain accordingly.

“But the fact that they saw their names and pictures displayed on the board, they felt disenfranchised through either their own negligence or carelessness; so I think voter education should be aggressive.

“Voter education should be done at the polling unit, rather than at the central place where everyone cannot meet up,” he said.

He said that the election went on peacefully in his polling unit of Esuk Idebe due to the timely arrival of sensitive material.

He said that the large turnout of voters was largely due to the aggressive campaign and sensitisation carried out by the APC.

“I expect that at the end of voting, this polling unit will produce a healthy result for the APC because I am very confident that we have done enough campaign and sensitisation to carry the day.

“I want to commend the good people of Akpabuyo for conducting themselves peacefully and orderly during the election,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat for Akpabuyo State Constituency became vacant following the death of Mrs Elizabeth Ironbar who was representing the constituency in the State House of Assembly. (NAN)

