Bwari-Dutse traffic: FCTA to mobilise contractors back to site

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has concluded arrangements to mobilise contractors back to site, to ease the perennial traffic gridlock along Bwari-Dutsen road axis.

Alhaji Umar Jibrin, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), made the disclosure when he led some top management staff of FCTA on an on-the-spot assessment of the road, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Jibrin, who noted that work on the project was impeded by incessant rainfall, assured Abuja residents that it would be completed to relieve them of stress occasioned by the daily traffic.

He explained that the projects involving full dualisation of the roads were not abandoned as speculated by residents.

“The progress of work merely suffered some set back due to COVID-19 and other challenges,” he said.

He said that work would resume on the roads within the next three weeks with payments effected for completion.

“When we say completion, we are talking of the totality of what needs to be done here. We have some drainage works to be done and other complementary works.

“But the part that will ease the traffic movement is something that can be done in the next two months.

“In the next three weeks the contractor will resume work. We can never do anything when the rain is here.

“We are only coming to appreciate the level at which the rain has impacted the road.

“Now that the rain is subsiding, the contractor has to come back to do this work in a very short time.

“The project is not abandoned. Everything is on course. The contractor is on ground,” Jibrin added. (NAN)

