Bwari Area Council targets women, youths in ICT training

Bwari Area Council administration says plans have been concluded to train women and youths on ICT, metal welding and others at the just refurbished Women and Children Development Centre in the council.

The Chairman of the council, Mr John Gabaya said this on Tuesday in Bwari, Abuja, while speaking in a meeting with councilors representing the 10 wards of the council.

Gabaya said his administration in the past two years had been in active partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs).

The partnership, he said yielded the successful renovation of the Women and Children Development Centre in the council.

“I am happy to inform you that through our foresight and active partnership with the OSSAP-SDGs, the council’s Women and Children Development Centre in Kuduru has been renovated and furnished.

“In addition, we are also able to secure various skills and vocational training equipment in the area of ICT, metal welding, aluminum cutting and fabrication, as well as photography for the centre.

“This equipment will soon be installed to train our women and youths in the related trades and vocations to get them productively employed.”

The chairman said that the council had carried out and would continue to carry out awareness and sensitisation programmes targeted at addressing some prevailing societal ills.

He said the sensitisation would also address negative practices such as molestation and violence against people living with disabilities, drug abuse and human trafficking.

According to him, the council has organised workshops and symposiums with the aim of enlightening people, especially the youths on the importance of the use of the library to enhance human knowledge and development.

He said that this would be a continuous process and would also include sporting activities such as inter-wards volleyball competition, expected to involve youths from the council in FCT and national competitions.

Gabaya, while appreciating God for giving him the privilege to serve the people for a second term, promised to remain focused irrespective of the challenges his administration was faced with.

He also urged the councilors to work assiduously with his administration to achieve the desired development goals. (NAN)

