Bwacha wins Taraba rerun APC guber primaries

By Martins Abochol

Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Taraba governorship primaries rerun.



Retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chairman of the electoral committee announced the result the results in Jalingo on Friday.



Buratai said that Bwacha scored 778 votes to emerge winner, while Sen. Yusuf Yusuf came second with five votes.



He said that 840 delegates were expected at the election, out of which 796 were accredited.



Speaking, Bwacha described the result as a confirmation that people of the state were truly yearning for good governance in the state.



The Supreme Court had nullified the state APC governorship primaries and ordered for a rerun. (NAN)