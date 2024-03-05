BVN-NIN Banks Linkage: ATCIS-Nigeria seeks 3-month extension

The Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria) has called for a three-month extension of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identity Number (NIN) linkage to individual and corporate accounts.

The National President of ATCIS-Nigeria, Sina Bilesanmi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN recalls that the deadline had elapsed on March 1.

Bilesanmi urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline in order not to compound citizens’ plight with the rigorous process involved in linking their accounts.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the process that account holders went through just to link BVN/NIN to their accounts considering the bad network experienced by telecoms in the country..

Bilesanmi said, ”Many of the banks have restricted access to bank accounts not linked to the NIN as directed by the CBN.

“I urge the CBN to extend this by three more months so that people will not go through rigorous processing,” he said.

According to him, while the policy is a good move to improve banks’ Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, its implementation is worrisome.

He added, “We are all aware that it is a good policy for the system to have good KYC, but unfortunately, what we have are challenges with its implementation.

“Before you give a deadline, you must have provided the access points. As of today, we have about 104 million NINs out of 200 million people expected to have NINs.

“It is the same thing with the BVN, which as of the last report was about 59.9 million out of 134 million expected bank accounts. That means we have over 70 million accounts, which will be affected.

“Based on ATCIS research, about 300 Local Government Areas (LGAs) out of the 774 LGAs in Nigeria have no bank branches.

“So who are those who are going to provide BVN enrolment at those LGAs? It means that our members are going to run into trouble based on the policy.”

NAN reports that customers from different banks have been lamenting network failure in major banks they visited in recent times

NAN also recalls that CBN had in a circular on Dec. 1, 2023, directed banks to place restrictions on all tier one bank accounts without BVN.

Tier one accounts are those that can be opened with a valid identity or proof of address.

As the deadline approached, some banks sent out messages to their customers to regularise their accounts in line with the new CBN directive.this

While some asked customers to visit their physical branches, others made provisions for customers to update their accounts online. (NAN)

By Jessica Dogo