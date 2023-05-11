BVN issued in Nigeria has no expiry date – CBN

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted claims that the Bank Verification Number (BVN) issued by the Bank in collaboration with the Nigeria .Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) expires after a ten-year period.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Isa AbdulMumin PhD made available to the press on Wednesday in Abuja.

AbdulMumin clarified that that the BVN issued in Nigeria has no expiry date.

He stated,”The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to reports suggesting that the Bank Verification Number (BVN) issued by the Bank in collaboration with the Nigeria .Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) expires after a ten-year period.

Contrary to these claims, we wish to clarify that the BVN issued in Nigeria has no expiry date.

“Once a customer’s biometrics have been captured and enrolled in the database of NIBSS, the BVN remains for life. However, the Regulatory Framework for BVN issued by the CBN in 2021 stipulates that customers can only change their records due to certain conditions spelt out in the document and after being cleared by relevant authorities.

“Therefore, we urge bank customers in the country, especially those whose biometrics have been captured by the system, to continue using their unique identifiers as they last their entire

lifetime.”