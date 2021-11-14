BVAS: Traditional ruler urges INEC to do intelligence-led deployment in future polls

The Traditional Ruler of Ifitedunu Community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra, Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno, has called on INEC to do intelligence-led Bi-modal Voters Verification System (BVAS) deployment in future polls in the country.

Ilouno made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on the reason the BVAS technology did not perform optimally during the just-concluded Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll.

He called on the authorities of the electoral body to study the connectivity strength of each network in each area of the state and know the connectivity SIM to use

put in BVAS device.

He said what baffled him was that what worked in other countries technology-wise did not work in Nigeria.

“It seems BVAS device operators during the governorship poll did not know much about the technology.

“INEC should have deployed its intelligence officers or engineers to go around and know the network – MTN, GLO, AIRTEL – that works perfectly in each community or an area.

“For instance, if the BVAS device deployed to my community, Ifitedunu and its adjoining communities has SIM other than MTN, it would virtually not function.

“It is only MTN network that is strong and serves us here even if you are in a remote farming area of the community, you get connected.

“So anyone coming with BVAS device that has other network connectivity SIM rather than MTN SIM will definitely find things difficult in my community.

“In another way, the BVAS device should be configured in a way to allow all major national network connectivity SIMs to be used in each single BVAS device to allow for quick alternative switch-over.

“So, INEC engineers and intelligence officers must test- run their technological device or devices first within the generality of a given voting area and community before the election day proper.

“This particular BVAS device is a replica of those currently used in some advanced countries and it works perfectly well over there without any hitches.

“It is left for INEC and its engineers, including device consultants if available, to do a thorough local device check before subsequent elections,” he said.

The traditional ruler, however, lauded INEC for recognising the deficiencies and the delays the BVAS devices caused during the gubernatorial poll.

“INEC should be commended for being sensitive and truthful to admit the hitches and the delays the BVAS devices caused and had to extend the time of voting, as well as rescheduling the voting in some places in the state,” he pointed out. (NAN)

