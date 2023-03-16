BVAS reconfiguration completed for Ondo Assembly election, says

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) for the House of Assembly elections in Ondo.

Mr Oyekola Oyelami, Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo made this known while addressing newsmen at the premises of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) where the distribution of sensitive materials took place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only the house of assembly election would be held on Saturday in Ondo.

NAN reports that Ondo does not have a governorship election in 2023, because it held its Governorship election in 2020.

Oyelami said sensitive materials have been distrubted to all the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo.

He said the materials distributed are ballot papers and result sheets for the election, saying all the registered political parties would be participating in the election.

”The BVAS reconfiguration is to ensure that the election is free, fair, credible and transparent.

“There is going to be early deployment of materials in all our polling units as well as INEC officials in Ondo.

“We are working hard to ensure that the achievement recorded during the Feb. 25 election will be surpassed as far as this election is concerned,” he said.

The acting REC, who called on voters to cooperate with the officials of INEC.

He said adequate arrangements had been put in place in all the polling units, collation centres, as well as returning centres, either in the riverine or upland area of the state.

Also speaking, Mr Adesanya Olaoluwa, state Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) commended INEC for the early distribution of sensitive materials in the state.

Olaoluwa, who is also the state chairman of Action Peoples Party (APP), said that IPAC was happy with the commission over the presidential and national assembly election.

He said he was confident that INEC would conduct a free and fair election.(NAN)