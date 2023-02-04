BVAS performance impresses voters in Anambra

By Chimezie Anaso

The mock vote held in some parts of Anambra went successfully as those who turned out expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

At Uru Hall, Uruagu, Nnewi North Local Government Area, no fewer than 30 voters were at the Polling Unit before the arrival of INEC staff to the venue.

It took about one minute to accredit each of those eligible electorate but most of them could not participate as their cards indicated that they belonged to Polling Units (PUs) other than the one that was used to test run the process.

At Youth Hall Otolo in the same Nnewi North, the BVAS machine functioned effectively by identifying voters without much delay.

However, those who turned up for the exercise complained of late arrival of INEC personnel and charged the electoral body to ensure early deployment of men and materials on election day.

At Okolo Square, Amaokpala Omogho Ward in Orumba North Local Government Area, no fewer than 26 voters successfully accredited and voted under one minute.

The facial mode of identification was noted to be more effective than fingerprint.

At the Demonstration School, Awka, Awka South Local Government, though turnout was low, the process was equally near perfect as those who participated went through the process without challenge.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Chris Azor, Chairman of Anambra State Civil Society Network (ASCONET), an observer, said the BVAS technically was a welcome development.

Azor said generally, it was easier to get identified with the face than fingerprint.

He said the seeming low turnout was not apathy but a result of poor sensitisation by INEC and political parties.

He said most residents of Anambra were not aware of the mock exercise and called on INEC to carry out more robust awareness in Anambra by making an effort to reach the communities.

He expressed worry that some polling units have more than 1,500 registered voters and wondered if the BVAS machines would accommodate that number of voters on election day without breaking down.

Mr Dennis Madu said he got to know about the mock exercise through the social media but advised that information would have spread more if INEC engaged community town criers, marker leadership and churches. (NAN