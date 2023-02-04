BVAS machines work well in Onitsha, Anambra — INEC

By Monday Ajogun

INEC says the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used for the mock accreditation of voters in Onitsha, Anambra on Saturday worked seamlessly.

Mr Reginald Onyeukwu, INEC’s Assistant Electoral Officer (AEO) in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra, made the declaration while monitoring the mock exercise on Saturday.

“We are test running the machines to ascertain their integrity for election. We are capable of conducting credible, free and fair elections across the country,’’ he said.

Onyeukwu, however, expressed dismay at the low turnout rate in some polling units visited, saying adequate sensitisation was done in each local government area of the state.

A potential voter who took part in the mock exercise, Mrs Ngozi Chidi, commended the process, which she said was quick. (NAN)