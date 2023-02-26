BVAS initiative upgrades electoral process in Nigeria, says Yari

By Ishaq Zaki

Former Governor of Zamfara, Abdul’aziz Yari, has commended

the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation

System (BVAS) in the country’s election process, saying it has upgraded the procedure.

Yari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara West Senatorial District,

made the commendation after casting his vote at Yelwa 2 polling unit in Talata-Mafara town,

Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The former governor also commended INEC for creating more polling units, adding that

the use of technology in electoral process would guarantee credible elections.

He explained that the creation of new polling units would also reduce congestion of voters during election, saying “as

you can see, our polling unit that used to have large number of voters now has less people.

“This is because more polling units have been created, making the process less stressful.

“These initiatives would definetely promote Nigeria’s electoral system.”

Yari also commended voters’ turnout and their peaceful conduct, saying “I am appealing

to our people to remain law abiding and peaceful after the elections and even beyond.

“We shouldn’t allow anything that would distract our peace and stability.”

NAN reports that the creation of new polling units by INEC has reduced decongestion in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly

elections, making the process less cumbersome. (NAN)