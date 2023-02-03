BVAS: INEC conducts mock accreditation in 3 senatorial zones in Enugu State

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded arrangements for a mock accreditation to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC has fixed Saturday, Feb. 25 for Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as Saturday, March 11 for the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

This is contained in a statement issued to NAN on Friday in Enugu by Mr Rex Achumie, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity.

Achumie said that the mock accreditation done nationwide was to test the BVAS ahead of the general elections on Feb. 4 in six local Government Areas across the three senatorial districts in the state.

He said: “The exercise shall be held on Saturday, Feb 4 in six selected local government areas in the state, at two local government areas per senatorial district.

“For Enugu East Senatorial zone, it will be held in Enugu North and Nkanu East council areas; for Enugu North Senatorial zone will be at Nsukka and Udenu council areas and Enugu West Senatorial zone will be at Ezeagu and Udi council areas.

“The exercise shall be held in two polling units in the selected local government areas between the hours of 8:30am and 2:30pm.”

The HOD said that political parties, NGOs, CSOs and the general public were invited to monitor and participate in the exercise in the designated polling units in the state.

Specifically, the mock accreditation would take place in Enugu East Senatorial zone (Enugu North council area – Polling units in Obiagu Road Primary School and Enugu Campus 1).

In Nkanu East council area – Polling units in Community School Isigwe II and CPS Amafor Ugbwawka II).

For Enugu North Senatorial Zone, it will hold in Polling units in Umukanka Civic Hall and Nsukka Health Centre in Nsukka LGA while in Udenu council area, it will be conducted at Polling units in Central School Obollo Afor I and Inland Primary School Campus 1.

For Enugu West Senatorial Zone, the accreditation will hold in Polling units in CPS Akama Oghe and L.T.C. Iwollo while in Udi council area – Polling units in Comprehensive Secondary School, Enugu-Ngwo and Afia Ogwe Okwojo 1. (NAN)