BVAS has come to stay – Atiku

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), has come to stay as a legal instrument for the accreditation and transmission of election results in Nigeria, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said.

Atiku Abubakar made the declaration in his response, through a press statement by his media office, to the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Atiku, who congratulated the people of Osun State for the affirmation of their collective mandate given to Governor Adeleke, said that the introduction of technology in the conduct of elections in Nigeria is a progress that cannot be reversed.

“We are all witnesses to the copoius references to the BVAS technology in coming up with this judgement.

“The law governing our elections has truly brought power to the people, and those power mongering politicians who believe that they can freely subvert the inherent power of democracy now have their hopes dashed.”

The PDP presidential candidate urge Nigerians to take keen interest in the growth and development of democracy in the country, saying: “we must not put the laws in our hands but remain vigilant because, as the saying goes, ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”