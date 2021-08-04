Butcher, tax collector docked for possession of cannabis

A butcher, Abdulazeez Mukailu and a tax collector, Aliyu Yahaya, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for alleged possession of cannabis.

The police charged Mukailu and Yahaya with three counts of Joint act, Being in possession of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis and public nuisance.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Vincent Osuji, told the court that the defendants were arrested at a blackspot, known to be criminal hideouts opposite the Karu Central Mosque, Abuja.

When the police searched them, he said, six wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, was found on Mukailu.

During Police investigation, he said, Mukailu confessed that Yahaya who is a drug dealer sold them to him.

The matter, the Osuji said was reported by team of Police officers led by Insp Ali Ochoche.

The offence the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 A, 319A and 198 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with a reliable surety each in like sum.

The Judge ordered that the sureties must provide a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 27 for hearing. (NAN)

